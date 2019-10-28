According to the police report, workers said two males came into the store around 9:46 p.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police were called to the Family Dollar on Elm Road for an armed robbery Saturday night.

One of the males put a gun against a store clerk’s back and ordered him to open the register, the report said. He was then told to open the second register while the other male took money out of the first one.

After taking money from both registers, the suspects left the store.

The report said one of the suspects was a light-skinned black man wearing a white jacket, a brown mask and white tennis shoes. The other suspect was a light-skinned black man wearing a dark hoodie and white tennis shoes.

A K-9 helped look for the suspects, but police said they were unable to find them.

Police are still investigating.