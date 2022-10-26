WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers collected five shell casings after they were called to a report of shots fired in Warren.

They received the call to the 300 block of Porter St. NE around 8 p.m. Monday.

According to a police report, a witness reported seeing a dark-colored Chevy Equinox in the area and someone fire shots in the driveway of a home in the area.

Police collected five .22 LR shell casings from the driveway.

The homeowner reported hearing the gunshots but said he did not see what happened.