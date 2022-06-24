WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a report of shots fired in Warren early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the area of Moncrest and Dennison drives.

According to a police report, surveillance video from the area captured images of someone firing three shots from a dark-colored sedan, which then turned south on Dennison and took off toward Parkman Road.

One shell casing was found in the road on Moncrest Drive.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.