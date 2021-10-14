Warren police called to investigate attempted robbery of teen

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate the robbery of a teen on Wednesday night.

The boy’s mother initially called police to report him as a missing person after a neighbor said someone pulled a gun on him at the corner of Bonnie Brae Avenue and Woodland Street. The woman said she then spoke to her son on the phone, who reported that he had been robbed but that the robber didn’t get anything. She said after that, the boy didn’t return home and she couldn’t get in touch with him.

According to a police report, the boy later returned home.

Officers spoke with him about the robbery, and the teen said he was walking down Woodland Street NE when a man wearing all black and a ski mask approached him. He said the man was holding a gun with an extended magazine, according to the report.

The teen said the man said something like “give me all you got,” and when the teen said he didn’t respond, the man hit him in the face with the gun. He said he fell to the ground, and the man ran away.

Police took a report on the incident.