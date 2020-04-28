Warren police called out for ‘this and that’ and pizza pans

Police in Warren were called out for a disturbance at a pizza shop in the city

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren were called out for a disturbance at a pizza shop in the city after an employee said she complained about another employee not washing her hands.

According to a police report, officers were called at 9:12 p.m. Monday to a pizza shop on the city’s northwest side on reports that an employee was threatened and assaulted.

The woman said when she complained about her co-worker, that co-worker screamed at her and bumped her with a pizza pan, according to a police report.

Officers said the woman told them that the co-worker would do “this and that” and that meant hit, since she said she suffers from PTSD and uses others words instead of “hit.”

Police said the co-worker bumping into her was not a criminal act. The woman then told the officer that, “she threatened to hit me in the face,” the report stated and that is what the woman meant when she said “this and that.”

The woman was given an incident number and police cleared the scene.