WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a suspect with an “extensive psychiatric history” demanded $10,000 from tellers at the Huntington Bank on Main Avenue in Warren.

Officers were called to the bank around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

One of the tellers reported that the man lifted up his shirt and said “This is no joke” and was giving her the “thousand-yard stare,” making her very uncomfortable. The teller said the man walked back to the lobby, where he put on a ski mask, and then approached another teller and said he told her that she would give him $10,000.

The teller said she told the man that she never made that statement at which time the man responded, “Stop humiliating me and give me my $10,000.”

Employees reported that the man kept his hand concealed in his sweatshirt pocket, so they were concerned.

Police reported that the suspect was there when they arrived, and they transported him to the hospital for an evaluation.