Warren police: Bullets shattered woman’s windshield as she drove down road

Police said one of the bullets went through her bumper, into her trunk and through a speaker

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police said a woman was shaken up after her car was shot at while she was driving overnight.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Belle Street SE and Laird Avenue SE around midnight Thursday.

Officers said a woman came up to them, saying her car’s back windshield had been shot out while she was driving on Laird.

The woman said she was driving when she heard gunshots and her back windshield shattered. She ducked and took a left, according to a police report.

Officers said her front windshield was also cracked and bullets went through her bumper, into her trunk and through a speaker.

She was not hurt.

