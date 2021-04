Anyone is asked to contact Detective Tempesta at 330-841-2651

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are asking for help identifying two robbery suspects.

Police say the suspects in the photo robbed Pit Stop on Elm Road. They had guns at the time.

The robbery happened around 9:35 p.m. April 4.

Anyone with information regarding their identities is asked to contact Detective Tempesta at 330-841-2651.