WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of causing damage to a local business.

The police department posted the photos to Facebook.

The business, not named in the post, is located on Dana Street on the northeast side of the city.

Police say that anyone who may have information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact Detective Marsico at (330) 841-2712.