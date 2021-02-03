Warren police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

Police said the man pictured is the suspect in a robbery that happened at TCF Bank on Elm Road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department is looking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Police said the man pictured is the suspect in a robbery that occurred around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at TCF Bank on Elm Road.

The robber was described in a police report as a heavy-set white man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the Nike logo on it, a black winter cap covering his ears, a gray neck covering with a blue surgical-style face mask, blue jeans and brown shoes.

The robber reportedly slid a note to a teller that demanded money and mentioned that he had a gun.

The tellers did not have money in the drawers at the time and told the robber such. One of the workers then went over to the drive-thru window to begin gathering money at which time the robber yelled, “Hurry up!’ attracting the attention of other people inside the bank, according to a police report.

The robber then ran out of the bank, past Warren Family Dental, with some money.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Detective Tempesta at 330-841-2651.