Warren police say porch pirates have more targets now than ever

It's a brazen crime - thieves walking right up to someone's front porch and stealing packages

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – With more and more people shopping online, police are warning folks to keep an eye out for package thieves.

It’s a brazen crime – thieves walking right up to someone’s front porch and stealing packages.

Detective John Greaver with the Warren Police Department said it’s a problem that communities are seeing all over the country.

The suspect of a recent package theft was caught on camera in Warren, in a neighborhood that gives fair warning that you are likely under surveillance.

“You can see on her camera on her porch that he just pulls up in a grey car, gets out, takes two packages off her porch and then leaves,” Greaver explains.

The theft happened back on Nov. 11. Police say the man got away with about $900 worth of merchandise. Now, police are hoping someone knows who the porch pirate is.

Greaver says they typically see an uptick in stolen packages during this time of the year.

“The majority of the people are going to be shopping online because of the pandemic, it’s not like people don’t have enough to worry about. Now, they have this to worry about,” Greaver said.

If you’re expecting a delivery, try to have someone there to bring it inside. Greaver also says neighbors should keep an eye on each other.

“With neighbors watching out for each other and more people getting these cameras, you will be caught. You will be prosecuted,” Greaver said.

If you know who the man is in the surveillance video, call Detective Greaver at (330) 841-2723. You can also email him at jgreaver@warren.org.

More headlines from WKBN.com: