Warren police arrest women after dispute over car, fight involving gun

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Warren women were arrested Monday night after police said they broke into a woman’s apartment and were involved in a struggle with a gun.

Brayasha Clark, 28, and Asia Yates, 21, are now facing aggravated burglary charges. Yates is also charged with assault.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Fifth Street just after 11 p.m. due to gunshots being fired.

Police say when they arrived, Yates ran out of an apartment naked and was screaming. Clark was also arguing with a woman there, according to a police report.

According to the report, the woman told police that Yates had been threatening her since Saturday because she allowed Yates to use her car and Yates got pulled over and the vehicle was towed. She said Yates refused to pay the bill for the tow, so she wouldn’t allow Yates to use her car again and Yates was upset about that.

The victim told police that Yates and Clark showed up at her apartment, wanting to fight, and brought others with them to film the fight. She said Yates hit her in the back of the head with a firearm, so she hit her in the head with a bottle, according to a police report.

The firearm went off at some point during the struggle.

Reports say that police recovered a gun from one of two juveniles who were also there on the scene.