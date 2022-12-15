WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested a wanted man after they say they set up an undercover drug buy from him in Warren.

Police said Marquis Porterfield, 25, was wanted on charges of felonious assault and abduction. They also say he was known to sell drugs.

According to a police report, Porterfield tried running from the undercover officers when he realized that they were police officers, but he was taken into custody near Tod Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Police found a bag of suspected crack cocaine, about $300 in cash, and loose ammunition in Porterfield’s pockets, according to the report. Police said a loaded gun was found inside a fanny pack that Porterfield had been wearing. The gun had been reported stolen out of Howland Township in May, according to the report.

Police arrested Porterfield on his warrants, and additional charges may be pending the results of laboratory tests on the suspected drugs. He also faces weapons charges and a receiving stolen property charge.

Porterfield is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.