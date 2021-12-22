WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Summit Street NW man faces a weapons charge after reports said police found a loaded handgun in his waistband after he passed out while overdosing.

Thomas J. Urey, 37, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Reports said police called to a suspected overdose about 8:25 a.m. at Urey’s apartment building in the 1200 block of Summit Street NW found him passed out in a hallway lying on his back. Officers could see a 9mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with a 16-round magazine sticking out of his waistband, reports said.

One of the officers took the gun off of Urey’s waist, reports said. Urey refused treatment by paramedics so he was handcuffed and led to an ambulance, which took him to St. Joseph Health Center.

After he was seen at the hospital, he was booked into the Trumbull County jail, jail records show.

Reports said Urey is not allowed to have a handgun because of a 2016 felony domestic violence conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court