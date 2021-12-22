WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Haymaker Avenue NW man has been booked into the Trumbull County Jail as a result of a rape investigation.

Mark Reese, 56, was taken into custody on a first-degree charge of rape.

Court records do not list an arraignment date, but a warrant was filed Monday in municipal court against Reese.

A police report said officers were called Nov. 12 by personnel in the Warren City Schools, and they informed them a female student was the victim of a sexual assault outside the school.

Police then contacted the county Children Services Board, which assisted in the investigation.