Warren police arrest 2, charged with brutally beating man during robbery

Local News

Kali Lemon and Mark Cowger are charged with aggravated robbery

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man found brutally beaten on McMyler in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested two suspects that they say were involved in the brutal beating of a man found in Warren earlier this month.

Friday, the Warren Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit acted on a tip provided by U.S. Marshals, arresting 40-year-old Kali Lemon and 40-year-old Mark Cowger.

They’re each charged with aggravated robbery.

The victim, John Pawelko, was found bleeding in the middle of McMyler Street on Aug. 8. His pants pockets were turned inside out and he told police that he had been robbed.

At the time, police said the assault started inside a vacant house and continued out onto the driveway and then the street.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com