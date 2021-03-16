Warren police: 11-year-old chased man down street with steak knife

Officers said the boy tried to stab the man in the stomach

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police responded to a call about a boy chasing a man down the street with a knife.

Police got a call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday about an 11-year-old boy chasing the 911 caller with a steak knife.

Officers went to the house in the 1200 block of Kenmore Ave. SE and talked to the adult victims.

The woman said she told the boy to leave her bedroom so she could clean it. She said he got upset and broke a flat screen TV and vase before punching her in the face a few times.

The man said the boy came at him with the knife and hit him in the stomach with it. The man said the blade didn’t cut him, it only bent.

The adults said they tried to hold the boy down, but he got away and started chasing the man down the street with the knife in hand.

According to a police report, a family member came and picked the boy up, at which time, he dropped the knife and left.

Officers were able to talk to him and said he admitted to breaking the TV and vase, but that he never tried to stab anyone and he never punched the woman.

Police took him to the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.