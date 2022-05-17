WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local greenhouse is having its final plant sale for the season.

Friends of The Greenhouse Consortium is hosting the sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Packard Park in Warren.

The Greenhouse is an-all volunteer organization meant to help beautify the community.

There will be beautiful hanging baskets, tomatoes, peppers, herbs and annuals for sale.

“We use that money that we make at the sale because we are self-funded. That is how we pay for all the ings that we have downtown,” said Pat Fuller, greenhouse director.

The Greenhouse Consortium donates its hanging flower baskets to various parts of the city.