Warren Philharmonic makes decision on April concert

The decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The board and staff of the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra have decided to cancel the April 9 performance – Quixotic Journeys!.

The decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are unable to find a suitable venue to ensure the safety of our audience and performers,” said WPO Executive Director Barry Dunaway. “In addition, many orchestra members are unavailable to perform until vaccination levels have increased. The student concerts scheduled for April are canceled, as well.”

Tickets holders for the 2020-2021 season will receive tickets for the 2021-2022 season at no charge, according to the board.

The Orchestra’s Strings of Joy program continues with provision for social distancing and other safety measures. The program provides free violin lessons to selected Trumbull County students in grades three through seven.