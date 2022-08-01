WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Police Department has made a new deal to improve public safety in the city.

Mark43 announced the partnership with the city of Warren on Monday to deploy its Records Management System (RMS) software.

The RMS software is a data-driven platform that will support community safety and the reduction of violent crime. The system allows local officers to have streamlined and digitized reporting capabilities. It will also allow them to reduce duplication, red tape and the time spent completing paperwork.

“We’re glad to be working with Mark43 on this exciting partnership,” said Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel. “It is critical that officers have the best tools possible to do what is already a difficult job. Today’s police officers are accustomed to using modern, cutting-edge tools in their day-to-day life, and we want to ensure they have those same tools in their work environment. By equipping them with tools that are easy to use, we’ll be able to keep them out where they want to be — in the community.”

According to a press release from the company, staff from Mark43 spent time on the ground to identify the exact challenges faced by the Warren PD. They were able to discover that hours of labor extracting needed data could be saved, and a data analytics tool would bring necessary information to the forefront.

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the City of Warren to support their mission of employing modern technology to help keep residents safe,” said Matt Polega, Mark43 co-founder and head of marketing and communications. “Our proven technology will undoubtedly help as the Warren PD focuses on keeping residents safe and deepening ties with the community they serve. By avoiding duplication and equipping first responders with real-time information, officers will have the advanced resources they deserve.”

The release states that more than 135 agencies throughout the U.S and U.K. use the system, but Warren will be the first in the state of Ohio.