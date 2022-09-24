WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren paid homage to its German roots Saturday at Oktoberfest.

It’s the seventh year the Trumbull County Historical Society has hosted this event. Hundreds of people came out to listen to German folk music, eat traditional foods, drink beer.

There were plenty of lederhosen, German alpine hats and more. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the TCHS.

“The very early German immigrants that came here, huge immigration wave of Germans, immigration here in the 1830s and 40s. Some of the very first European immigrants coming here, but it’s not something we talk about a lot,” said TCHS director Meghan Reed.

The highlight of the day is the grape smashing contest.

Four groups of four compete to see who can juice the most out of their grapes using their feet. Organizers call it ‘foot wine’ and say it’s safe to drink after its fermented.

Wine from grapes smashed this year will be served to winners at next year’s Oktoberfest.