Warren pastor gives out more than just food at church’s giveaway

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a food giveaway going on at Seeking God’s Glory Church in Warren Saturday.

They received their food from Second Harvest Food Bank.

They told First News that they gave away food to over 250 people.

Chuck Gantz, who is the pastor of the church and the lead for the Mahoning Valley Hope Center, says that it’s necessary to do the food drives because everyone needs to eat.

But he gives out more than just food.

“The beautiful thing about it is they come, they park, we give them a prayer and we just make sure that they know that this is not from us. This is from God,” said Gantz.

The next giveaway is scheduled to be at Rock Ministries in Youngstown next weekend.