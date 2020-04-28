Warren parks study complete, recommendations listed

A study focusing on the city parks in Warren is complete

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A study focusing on the city parks in Warren is complete, and the information gathered from the community and others has given the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership a plan for improvement.

The study looked at the nine parks in the city’s park system and found that most improvements include updates and repairs to equipment, ADA compliant sidewalks, plans to engage groups that use the parks and installation of services, such as recycling, that many parks lack.

Amenities included in the plan, but are not stressed as a high priority are pet wast stations, bike racks, grills, picnic tables, and greening and beautification efforts.

You can find full recommendations for each park here.

The findings are part of the Warren City Parks Action Plan, developed by the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP).

Organizers recognize that the timing of the findings is not “ideal’ due to the coronavirus pandemic and that report lays out a long-term vision for the city’s park system.

“This plan explores capitalizing on the value of our parks over the long term. They are a vital resource that TNP seeks to help protect.” Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership

AmVets Park – W. Market St., between York and Ohio streets

Burbank Park – Off of Elm Hill Dr.

Circle Park – Central Parkway

Deemer Park – Front St, between Martin Luther and Western Reserve

North End Park – Intersection of Comstock and Fremont streets

Packard Park – Behind Packard Music Hall, Mahoning Ave.

Perkins Park – Behind Warren City Hall, Mahoning Ave.

Quinby Park – Austin Ave., between Front and Oak streets

Southwest Memorial Park – Palmyra Rd., between Parkman Rd and Austin Ave.

