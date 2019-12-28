Warren park group upset about trees being cut down for new bocce court

Volunteers who work to preserve the immense history throughout Warren said they were "blindsided" and "disrespected"

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of residents in Warren is speaking out about what they’re calling “destruction on the grounds of city hall.”

Their issue is with the city deciding to cut down trees on the historic property to install a bocce court as the Italian Festival moves from Courthouse Square to the amphitheater this summer.

“We feel like this is a travesty that we were not consulted or told about it,” said Nola Yovich, with the Historic Perkins Neighborhood Association.

Yovich said the volunteers who work to preserve the immense history throughout Warren were “blindsided” and “disrespected.”

“It wasn’t done with any ill intent or harmful intent,” said Safety Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa. “I mean, the impatience behind it was because the Italian Festival is going to be relocating to the amphitheater.”

The bocce court will be located behind Women’s Park — between the Kinsman and old Perkins House, which is now city hall.

“When we looked at moving the festival to the amphitheater, the amphitheater isn’t really well-suited for installation of a bocce court because it sits in a flood plane,” Cantalamessa said.

He said this location is ideal based on its close proximity to the amp and the fact that it won’t flood.

Cantalamessa said half of the trees, which sat on city property, were diseased and dead.

“We know city hall can use their discretion for this property,” Yovich said.

Neither group can agree on how many trees were actually cut down. Yovich says 20. Cantalamessa says about seven.

Though he knows residents are upset, Cantalamessa said he thinks it’s going to end up being a good thing.

“Although the communication certainly could have been better and we meant no ill intent by it, I think it’s going to end up being a positive, not only for the festival but I think it’s going to be an attraction going forward.”

Cantalamessa went on to say he believes this new bocce court could also entice more groups and families to rent it out for tournaments and other events. For now, nothing is certain.