Warren organization hosts last city, community garden cleanup of 2021

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is looking for volunteers to help spruce up Warren.

The organization is hosting their last citywide cleanup of 2021 this weekend.

Gardeners and volunteers will be cleaning out weeds and mulching the Garfield Community Garden on Woodland Street NE.

Depending on how many people sign up to volunteer, other sites might be added.

“We have some community partners and a lot of residents that want to come out and just kinda help wind down the season do a little volunteer action,” said matt martin, a member of the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

The cleanup will take place Saturday from 10 am to noon.

If you’d like to get involved, contact the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.