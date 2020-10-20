Warren officials investigating political post on police dept.’s Facebook page

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – City officials in Warren are looking into what is being considered a politically-charged post that was on the Warren Police Department’s Facebook page.

Safety and Service Director Eddie Colbert said that the post that was published on Monday was in “direct violation of the city’s social media policy.”

“This post was not authorized by the Mayor, Director, nor the Chief of Police of the Warren City Police Department. A full investigation will be conducted. Personal political views do not represent the opinion of the City of Warren as a whole.”

Colbert did not say what the original post said, but it has since been removed.

WKBN reached out to city officials but hasn’t yet heard back.

