Warren officers report family members attacked them while they investigated gun complaint

Police were initially called for a report that someone was pointing a gun at a house in the area

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police officers reported being attacked by family members while investigating a report that someone was pointing at gun at a home in the area.

Officers were first called to the 500 block of Lane Drive SW around 12:42 a.m. Monday to investigate the complaint.

Police said when they arrived, a white Jeep Liberty was spotted sitting in the driveway.

Police said Mindy Austin, 42, was in the driver’s seat but began screaming that she didn’t do anything and didn’t know why officers were stopping her.

While on the scene, officers said several people gathered around the area and refused orders to stay back. Police said Austin’s daughter, 18-year-old Leasia May, was yelling that her mother didn’t do anything while another family member, 23-year-old Darius Austin, was making threats.

According to a police report, officers had Mindy Austin get out of the vehicle so they could check for a weapon but said she tried to walk away from the area. Officers then tried to stop her from leaving and reported that they had to take her to the ground after she threw her arms up and yelled that they weren’t going to handcuff her.

Police said that’s when Leasia May charged the officer, hitting him in the back below her shoulder. Another officer grabbed May as she ran away and put her into handcuffs, according to the report.

The report states that Darius Austin then ran behind officers and hit another officer in the back. He was ordered to the ground at Taser point and placed into custody.

Police didn’t find anything in the vehicle but reported that they believe the crowd was creating a disturbance in order to hide evidence.

The three suspects were taken to the Trumbull County Jail — Mindy Austin on a charge of obstructing official business and Leasia May and Darius Austin on charges of assault on a police officer and obstructing official business.