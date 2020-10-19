Warren officer says driver shot at police cruiser during chase

The officer said the driver cracked open the car door, pointed a gun at him and started shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase in Warren led to the suspect firing shots at officers over the weekend, according to a report.

An officer said he heard gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Bennett Avenue and Northwest Boulevard NW.

He then saw a car speed by and blow through a stop sign, so he followed the car with his lights and siren on.

The officer said the driver cracked open the car door, pointed a gun at him and started shooting.

The driver continued shooting at the officer until his car crashed into a ditch near Norwood Street and Denison Drive, police said.

Police said the driver got out of the car, threw the gun behind him and started running. A passenger also got out of the car and ran away, according to the report.

Officers searched through backyards along Norwood, Bradford and Lexington but they couldn’t find the men.

About 20 minutes later, police said they heard 20 gunshots and a call for a shooting victim.

Police believe the two shootings are related.

