WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was an accident Tuesday night involving a Warren police officer.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Summit Street.

Police Chief Eric Merkel said the officer was responding to a call at the Jamestown Giant Eagle when the collision occurred.

Merkel says the officer was shaken up but didn’t go to the hospital and completed his shift.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the crash.