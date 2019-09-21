Warren offers variety of tastes at Courthouse Square

Aside from offering iconic area cuisine, "Taste of Warren" gave new businesses an opportunity to introduce themselves to the neighborhood

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Guests had the chance to get a taste of local food vendors on Courthouse Square in Warren on Saturday.

There was something for everyone to enjoy at “Taste of Warren,” ranging from pizza to pierogi. As a whole, the event brought different areas of the community together.

Local students organized an area of children, while the Warren G. Harding High School choir and jazz band provided entertainment during the event. The event also featured local nonprofits.

Aside from offering iconic area cuisine, “Taste of Warren” gave new businesses an opportunity to introduce themselves to the neighborhood.

“Everybody can come and enjoy. We have a tent where they can sit down at round tables and meet new friends as well as see old friends they haven’t been able to meet with for quite a while in this beautiful downtown park,” said event coordinator Sue Shafer.