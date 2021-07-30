Warren nonprofit says food need has increased, hosts fundraiser

The breakfast will be at St. Demetrius Church at 10 a.m. Saturday and is hosted by the Community Volunteer Council.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren nonprofit is holding a fundraising breakfast Saturday morning.

The breakfast will be at St. Demetrius Church at 10 a.m. Saturday and is hosted by the Community Volunteer Council.

The theme is health and wellness.

Doctor Shawna Moore Reynolds, a Warren native, will be speaking about the effects of the pandemic.

This is one of two yearly fundraiser events, The council has existed for 42 years and provides basic needs to those in need for free.

Their president and executive director said the need has continued to increase.

“I’m looking at the cost factor of the food as it’s going up, no transportation for some people to get to grocery stores,” said Marlene Roberts.

Roberts also said they’ve changed their protocols and implemented a drive-through.