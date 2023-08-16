WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against a Youngstown man on Tuesday on arson charges.

Austin Dunmire, 26, faces two counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony charge; and one count of aggravated arson; second-degree felony charges.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Dunmire set a house fire in Girard. The fire happened on June 21 on South Market Street.

Two adults and a few cats were there when the fire started in the back of the home, but no one was injured.

Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi said the fire had started outside of the house, and the fire appeared suspicious due to items found at the scene.