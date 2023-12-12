WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dignified ceremony honoring the life and service of World War II Veteran William “Oscar” Starks, Jr. was held on Tuesday.

“Just an unfortunate set of circumstances and that’s why we’re just honored to be able to be here for him today and remember him today,” said Herm Breuer, director of the Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission.

Starks was born in Cabell County, West Virginia, and made his way to Cleveland in 1950 after he was discharged from the Army. It’s believed he moved to the Mahoning Valley sometime after that before he passed away at what’s now known as the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center in 1993.

Thirty years later, his cremated remains will finally be laid to rest.

“We’re not sure if he had an appropriate ceremony but we’re gonna make sure of that today,” Breuer said.

Starks’ cremated remains were found in the original container from the crematorium in the trunk of a car scheduled to be crushed in 2002. His ashes have been kept at the Kinsman Township Police Department ever since, despite officers’ repeated attempts to locate his family.

“I considered him the guardian of our evidence room,” said Kinsman Ptlm. Zane Stowe.

On Tuesday, Kinsman Township police joined officers from Warren and veterans organizations to make sure Starks was given a proper goodbye.

“We’re just happy to see that he will find himself laid to rest in peace,” Breuer said.

“It’s an honor actually, a World War II veteran should not be sitting on the shelf on a police evidence room, especially not for 21 years,” Stowe said.

“We’re really honored to be able to memorialize him today so that he can have that proper and dignified service that he rightfully deserved serving his country,” Breuer said.

Starks will be buried in a donated plot in the veterans section of Niles Union Cemetery.