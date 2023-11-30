WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman sentenced on a drug conviction tried to run out of court Wednesday because she didn’t want to go to jail.

Paige Vince, 24, of Bristolville, was sentenced Wednesday to six months in jail on a cocaine possession conviction.

Following the sentencing by Judge Cynthia Rice, Vince tried to run out of the courtroom screaming, “I don’t want to go to jail. I didn’t do anything,” according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Four deputies surrounded Vince. She was handcuffed and taken to jail.