WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who walked out of court-ordered drug treatment in December was sentenced Thursday to nine months in prison.

Alexandria Kozak, 21, of Warren, received the sentence from Judge Ronald J. Rice in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after she pleaded guilty June 8 to a charge of escape, a third-degree felony.

A news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutors Office said Kozak walked out of the Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program, or NEOCAP, where she was placed in December after she pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

The release said Kozak was accused of walking out of a court hearing while in custody and left the courthouse. She was taken back into custody shortly after she left.

In court, Kozak, a one-time Youngstown State University student who studied nursing on a scholarship, told Judge Rice she needs to “get better influences” and change her way of doing things, the release said. She also told the judge she wanted to go back to school, the release said.

The release said Judge Rice noted that a probation report said that Kozak is a high risk to get in trouble again.

“You are apparently thinking like a criminal,” Judge Rice told her according to the release. “That is, the rules don’t apply to you.”