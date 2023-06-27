WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman convicted of breaking a staff member’s leg at a local behavioral hospital was sentenced Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Kirsten Kuhns, 33, of Salem, was sentenced with two to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of felonious assault.

A police report said that Kuhns was irate after being admitted to Generations Behavioral Health in December 2022 and took it out on a staff member by “sweeping” the staff member’s leg and stomping on his knee.

The 52-year-old staff member suffered a broken leg, according to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.