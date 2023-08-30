YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of three people accused of selling drugs and laundering the profits in Warren pleaded guilty Wednesday to two charges in federal court.

Valerie Revere, no age or address given, entered guilty pleas before U.S. Judge Patricia Gaughan in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 18.

Revere and two other men were charged in the case. The men are accused of using homes on Clearwater Street SE and Milton Street SE to store drugs. The indictment said Revere transferred or deposited some of the profits into a bank account of one of the co-defendants.

The three are accused of selling the drugs between April 2017 and Oct. 2018. An indictment in the case was not handed down until December.

The indictment said authorities found over $36,000 cash as well as a .223-caliber semiautomatic rifle and a .40-caliber pistol Oct. 26, 2018, while serving a search warrant at the Clearwater Street SE home the defendants were using. Drugs were also found there, the indictment said.

Another warrant served the same day at the Milton Street SE home yielded two semiautomatic handguns, over $4,700 cash and drugs.