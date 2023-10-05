WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Warren has been charged after police investigated the death of a baby at her home.

Brittany Watts, 33, is charged with a felony abuse of a corpse charge connected to an incident at her home on September 22. The charge was filed Wednesday, according to court records.

According to a police report, detectives and the coroner were called to investigate the death of a newborn baby.

At Watts’ arraignment Thursday morning, she pleaded not guilty. Watts posted her bond of $5,000.

According to court records, her next court date is scheduled for November 2 at 10:15 a.m.