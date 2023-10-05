WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Warren has been charged after police investigated the death of a baby at her home.

Owner says rent pricing aggressive in Valley but not for them Owner says rent pricing aggressive in Valley but not for them

Brittany Watts, 33, is charged with a felony abuse of a corpse charge connected to an incident at her home on September 22. The charge was filed Wednesday, according to court records.

According to a police report, detectives and the coroner were called to investigate the death of a newborn baby.

At Watts’ arraignment Thursday morning, she pleaded not guilty. Watts posted her bond of $5,000.

According to court records, her next court date is scheduled for November 2 at 10:15 a.m.