WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman was charged Monday morning after a baby she was in charge of was found not breathing after a suspected overdose, according to a police report.

Alfreda Provitt, 46, was charged with felony endangering children Monday.

This charge follows an incident from last Wednesday when paramedics were called to an apartment for an infant not breathing. They also reported a strong smell of marijuana in the room.

According to a report, paramedics said the baby was gray in color. Paramedics were able to revive the baby with naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug.

Provitt was reportedly watching the baby at the time of the overdose, according to the report.

Provitt has not been taken into custody yet, but First News will continue to follow with updates on this story.