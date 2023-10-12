WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman accused of driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced Thursday.

Shaquia Rice, 31, pleaded no contest to charges of endangering children, DUI and physical control. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 159 days suspended and credit for 21 days served. She will also have to serve two years of probation, and her license was suspended for one year.

Charges of open container, child restraint and operating a vehicle without a valid license were dropped.

Police pulled Rice over on Sept. 16 on E. Market Street near the state Route 82 off-ramp. According to a Howland police report, the vehicle made an illegal U-turn in the middle of the roadway.

Police said when Rice stepped outside the vehicle, officers noted that she was slurring her words, and smelled of alcohol.

Police said at the time of the stop, a young child was in the back passenger seat of the vehicle.