WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Health District will soon be taking health services into the neighborhoods.

City and Community leaders along with Health District Staff took part in a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the health district’s new mobile unit called “Wellness on Wheels.”

It’ll allow district staff to provide people with easier access to health screenings and vaccinations.

Director of Nursing Cheryl Strother says when working on a grant, the district found there were parts of the city that were under-immunized. They also knew access to care in some areas was also lacking.

“I think it’s going to be very beneficial, especially as start to go out and really collect some data on the numbers of people that we’re helping,” Strothers said. “We’re really looking forward to doing it, and we want to, basically, bring public health to the public.”

The mobile unit cost around $230,000.

Trumbull Memorial Regional Foundation put $184,149 towards the unit with 7th Ward Councilman Ron White promising $75,000 in ARPA money.

The National Association of County and City Health Officials also awarded the health district $75,000 to purchase supplies for the unit.