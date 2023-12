WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Weathersfield man originally charged with more than a dozen child pornography-related charges has pleaded guilty to seven counts.

Harold Bennett, 72, entered the plea Tuesday to seven of the 14 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Bennett was accused of looking at sexually explicit images of newborns and children under two years old.

He was ordered to undergo a presentence investigation. Sentencing will be set at a later date.