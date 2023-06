WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman got a special visitor at her front door early Friday morning.

This little bear was caught on video checking out a Northeast Warren house. The visit happened at a house on the 1600 block of Stonehenge Avenue just after 5:15 a.m.

The bear left some pawprints on his visit.

Warren police say they received no calls about this bear wandering through other neighborhoods.