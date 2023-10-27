WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The driver of a sports bike was taken to the hospital for minor injuries following a crash in Warren Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:14 p.m. on Youngstown Road near the intersection of Hazelwood Avenue. The crash was captured on a nearby business surveillance camera.

According to a police report, Marcel Jenkins was driving a Kawasaki ZX600 west on Youngstown Road when an SUV traveling eastbound turned left in front of him.

The report says Jenkins couldn’t avoid the crash and hit the front passenger quarter panel of the SUV.

The SUV took off from the scene.