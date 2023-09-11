WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man early Sunday morning tried to get a woman to unlock her phone at knifepoint at a Youngstown Road SE laundromat.

Police were called about 8 a.m. to the laundromat, in the 2500 block of Youngstown Road SE, where the woman told police she was asleep on a bench about 5 a.m. when a man woke her up, pointed a knife at her, and tried to get her to unlock her phone, which he was holding.

The woman refused several demands before the man gave up and left, reports said.

Police watched a security video that showed the man come into the laundromat at about 4:50 a.m. while the woman was sleeping, go through one of her clothes baskets, and take her purse.

The man returned about 10 minutes later and this time took her phone, reports said. He was seen on video throwing the phone into a basket when left, reports said.

The woman told police she did not call 911 right away because she did not realize her purse had been stolen until later in the morning.