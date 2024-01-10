WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman learned her sentence Wednesday for a drunk-driving crash that severely injured a 21-year-old man.

Jamie Franks, 33, received a 40-month prison sentence and was fined $5,375. Franks’ driver’s license was also suspended for eight years.

The sentence came after Franks pleaded guilty in October to an amended indictment charging her with aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence.

The case involved a three-vehicle crash in early January 2023 in Bazetta, that severely injured 21-year-old Jijuan Darrington. Darrington was on his way to work at Ultium Cells at the time.

Bazetta police say Darrington and the car in front of him were stopped on Elm Road while another car was turning left at the intersection of Beaver Trail. Investigators say Franks failed to stop and ran into Darrington’s vehicle, which was pushed into the car in front of his.

Police say Franks’ BAC was almost double the legal limit.

Darrington’s mother, Rebecca Butler, provided a video impact statement from her home in South Carolina. Butler said that since the accident, she has provided 24-hour, seven-day-a-week care for her son who hasn’t regained feeling from the chest down, according to a news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.

Despite the defendant’s remorse, Butler said she wished Franks could have taken her place for one day to see how it felt, prosecutors said.

Judge Sean O’Brien told the mother that he would be praying for her and her son every day.