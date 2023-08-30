WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman will serve at least four years in prison after pleading Wednesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to a robbery last October.

Jessica Marshall, 36, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification before Judge Sean O’Brien and was sentenced to four to five and a half years in prison.

A news release from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office said Marshall robbed a 2040 North Road SE store on Oct. 13, 2022. It said she took cash, cigarettes, a soft drink and medicine.

A license plate reader for Niles police tracked her car to a Willard Avenue SE address where she was arrested.

Police found a .32-caliber revolver they say was used in the robbery at the home.

