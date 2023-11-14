WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Erica Goeden, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both felonies of the fourth degree, in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

The case involved an investigation by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s TAG anti-drug task force in March 2021. That is when two confidential informants bought methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Goeden could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

She will be sentenced after she undergoes a background investigation by her probation officers.