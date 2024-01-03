WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman pleaded guilty to a felony child-endangering charge following a toddler’s accidental gunshot wound earlier this year.

Kevonna Marion, 24, entered the plea Tuesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sean O’Brien’s courtroom.

The charge against Marion was filed in March after police were called to a home in the 400 block of Martin St. SW, where a 2-year-old child was shot in the hand.

Marion will receive her sentence at a later date, following a presentencing investigation.