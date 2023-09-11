WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city woman is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court on two counts of child endangering charges after reports said two of her small children Saturday were found in a store near their home by themselves.

Shayla Mims, 26, was given the two first-degree misdemeanor citations after police were called about 7:30 p.m. to a 1409 Elm Road NE store for a report of two small children in the store by themselves.

When police arrived, the children, ages 2 and 5, were gone because their mother, Mims, had arrived and picked them up, reports said. Reports said police went to Mims’ home in the 1500 block of Sheridan Avenue NE, where she told them she was getting ready to leave and her kids were playing in the yard when she noticed they were gone.

Mims called 911 and was told her kids were at the store so she went to get them, reports said.

Reports said the store is three-tenths of a mile from the home of the children.

Neighbors told police that the children are often left unsupervised, and they walk in the roadway, according to a police report.

Mims was given a summons in lieu of arrest. A copy of the arrest was also sent to Trumbull County Children Services, reports said.